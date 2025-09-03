‘Tribe’ in Scottish Woods Brutally Attacked with Rocks

Deep in the wooded edges of Jedburgh, a small but defiant group has set up camp, claiming a centuries-old heritage and igniting tensions with local residents. The Kingdom of Kubala, led by Queen Nandi and her husband King Atehene, says they have returned to Scotland to reclaim land they assert was taken from their ancestors 400 years ago.

The trio, dressed in traditional attire, have documented their daily life online, performing rituals and maintaining their camp in defiance of repeated eviction notices. But local residents, angered by the presence of the outsiders, have confronted the group, sometimes aggressively, prompting calls for restraint. One video shows rocks thrown at the camp while children and adults harassed the family, shouting insults and filming them up close.

Scott Hamilton, a councillor for Jedburgh, condemned the “mob mentality” and urged the community to allow the eviction process to proceed through lawful channels. “Violence and threats will achieve nothing,” he said. “We must respond with calm and determination, respecting both our community and the rule of law.”

Despite the hostilities, Queen Nandi, born Jean Gasho, maintains her defiance, encouraging Kubalans worldwide to support the family through prayer and solidarity. She insists the land is divinely granted and that the group will remain steadfast until authorities act.

The standoff highlights a clash not just of people, but of history, identity, and perception. For Jedburgh, it has become a test of community cohesion; for the Kingdom of Kubala, it is a battle for recognition, however disputed.

As local officials prepare to enforce the eviction legally, the episode raises broader questions about heritage claims, migration, and the limits of tolerance in small communities facing unorthodox challenges.