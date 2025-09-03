When AI tools become confidants for vulnerable teens, the consequences can be devastating. OpenAI’s recent announcement of parental controls for ChatGPT comes in the wake of growing scrutiny over the chatbot’s influence on young users’ mental health, sparked by the tragic suicide of a 16-year-old in California.

Starting next month, parents will be able to link their ChatGPT accounts to their children’s, restrict certain features such as memory and chat history, and apply “age-appropriate model behavior rules” to guide the AI’s responses. Notifications will alert parents if their teen appears distressed, with expert input guiding the design to foster trust between teens and guardians.

The move follows a lawsuit filed by Matt and Maria Raine, who accuse OpenAI of contributing to their son Adam’s death by validating his self-destructive thoughts. While OpenAI did not reference the case directly, the timing of the parental control rollout is seen as part of a broader effort to address public concern.

Mental health professionals note that AI’s growing role as a pseudo-therapist highlights both potential and peril. A recent study in Psychiatric Services found that models like ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini generally adhere to clinical best practices when responding to high-risk suicidal queries but falter when addressing intermediate risk, underlining the need for careful safeguards.

Dr. Hamilton Morrin, a psychiatrist at King’s College London, praised parental controls as a positive step but warned they cannot replace comprehensive safety measures. “Parental controls are just one layer,” Morrin said. “The tech industry needs proactive collaboration with clinicians and researchers to build safety into AI from the ground up, rather than retrofitting after tragedies occur.”

As AI continues to weave itself into daily life, OpenAI’s latest measures underscore a critical question: How can society balance innovation with the duty to protect its most vulnerable users?