Final Guilty Plea in Matthew Perry Case Closes a Dark Chapter

Two years after Matthew Perry’s sudden death shocked Hollywood and millions of Friends fans worldwide, the last of five defendants tied to his fatal overdose has agreed to plead guilty—bringing a grim legal saga closer to its end.

Jasveen Sangha, a California woman known by prosecutors as the “Ketamine Queen,” confirmed she will change her plea ahead of trial. Federal filings show she accepted responsibility for supplying ketamine linked to Perry’s death, as well as for earlier sales tied to a separate overdose in 2019. The agreement spares her from trial but leaves her facing a potential 45-year prison sentence.

Her guilty plea marks the final piece in a web of accountability stretching across doctors, a personal assistant, and suppliers who fed Perry’s access to powerful anesthetics outside of medical norms. Over the past year, each of the four other defendants entered plea deals of their own, with sentencing dates staggered through the end of 2025.

For Perry’s fans, the courtroom updates serve as a stark reminder of the struggles the actor faced long after Friends ended its run. The 54-year-old, beloved for his portrayal of Chandler Bing, was found unresponsive in his Pacific Palisades home in October 2023. A toxicology report later revealed ketamine toxicity as the cause, compounded by apparent drowning.

The Justice Department has framed the case as emblematic of a wider problem: controlled substances diverted from legitimate medical use into illicit networks. Sangha’s role, officials say, extended beyond Perry—she admitted selling vials to another man who fatally overdosed in 2019.

While the legal process nears its conclusion, questions linger about the broader system that allowed Perry, long open about his addiction battles, to obtain such substances. Prosecutors have argued that dismantling these small networks of suppliers is a crucial step toward prevention.

For those closest to Perry, the end of the trials will not close the emotional wounds. His co-stars and longtime friends have spoken of grief that preceded his death, shaped by years of watching him wrestle with addiction. As Jennifer Aniston recently reflected, “It almost felt like we’d been mourning Matthew for a long time.”

With Sangha’s plea, the government’s case is effectively complete. What remains is sentencing—and the enduring cultural reckoning over how Perry’s life, talent, and struggles became intertwined with the failures of both medicine and illegal supply chains.