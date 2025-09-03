Budget 2025 predictions: When is it and which taxes could Labour potentially raise?

The countdown is on. Chancellor Rachel Reeves has revealed that the autumn Budget will land on November 26, setting the UK economy on a path of scrutiny, debate, and high expectations. Unlike routine announcements, this one comes amid growing unease about the cost of living and public confidence in the government’s economic stewardship.

In a candid video message on X, Reeves acknowledged what many Britons feel: “Bills are high. Getting ahead feels tougher. You put more in, get less out. That has to change.” Her message was a mix of reassurance and resolve, promising that the government’s approach will focus on tangible improvements for working people.

The Chancellor framed the upcoming Budget as more than numbers on a page. It is an opportunity to “fix the foundations” of an economy that, while not broken, leaves many struggling. She pointed to ongoing trade negotiations with the US, India, and the EU, and new measures to overhaul planning regulations to reach the ambitious target of 1.5 million new homes.

Yet, Reeves admitted the hard work is far from complete. Cost-of-living pressures remain stubborn, inflation bites, and borrowing costs weigh on households. She pledged a careful balancing act: controlling day-to-day spending under strict fiscal rules while fostering growth through investment and reform.

Experts suggest this Budget may hinge on delivering both immediate relief and long-term confidence. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) now has 10 weeks to prepare an independent forecast, which will serve as a benchmark against which the government’s promises are measured.

Reeves’ message is clear: renewal and growth are intertwined. Her Budget is not just a financial exercise—it is a political signal, a statement of priorities, and a bid to reconnect with the British public. The stakes are high, and all eyes will be on Westminster this November.