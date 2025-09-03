Abbey Clancy Watches Husband Peter Crouch Fall in Love… with Tennis

It wasn’t a scandal or a headline-making move—just mornings spent mysteriously empty-handed in his holiday home. Abbey Clancy, used to the rhythms of life with Peter Crouch, began noticing that her husband had quietly disappeared from view during family getaways. Her curiosity soon uncovered the reason: Crouch had discovered a new love—tennis.

The former Premier League striker, who thrilled fans with 700+ professional matches, had enrolled himself in tennis lessons, initially accompanying their 14-year-old daughter, Sophia. What started as fatherly support transformed into personal passion. “Pete’s found a new love,” Abbey remarked on their podcast, recounting how he vanished each morning to perfect his swing.

Crouch, now 44, admits the sport had been part of his childhood summers, alternating between football and tennis. Yet decades passed before he returned to a racquet, and now he’s fully immersed, even joining a local tennis club and competing in matches. Padel, too, has caught his interest. “I’ve got the bug massively,” he said, reflecting on rediscovering skills that lay dormant for 20 years.

Abbey is fully supportive, noting that Peter’s new hobby keeps him active and happy. The couple, married since 2011, have built a life together in a sprawling mansion with their four children, balancing fame, family, and personal pursuits. For Crouch, tennis is not just a game—it’s a reminder that reinvention is always possible, even for someone whose legacy is etched in football history.

This shift in Crouch’s daily routine provides a rare, intimate glimpse into life beyond the stadium, where passions can emerge unexpectedly and quietly take center stage.