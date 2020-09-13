Google Doodle honours Canadian athlete Terry Fox, on anniversary of first run

One of Canada’s icons is being honoured and remembered around the world today thanks to the new Terry Fox Google Doodle.

On Sunday, September 13, an illustration by Toronto-based artist Lynn Scurfield replaced the Google logo on the home page of their search engine.

Canadian activist who became a national hero and an inspirational figure for his battle against cancer. Through his Marathon of Hope event, a race across Canada, he raised millions of dollars for cancer research.

At age 10 Fox moved with his family to Port Coquitlam, British Columbia. In 1977, while attending Simon Fraser University, Fox was diagnosed with cancer. The disease’s progression led to the amputation of one of his legs above the knee.

Fox soon learned to run using an artificial leg, and by 1979 he was able to complete a marathon (26.2 miles [42 km]). A few months later he decided to run across Canada in order to raise money for cancer research. His run, which he called the Marathon of Hope, began in Saint John’s, Newfoundland, on April 12, 1980. Initially Fox did not receive much attention or money, but that changed as he continued to run, covering up to 30 miles (48 km) per day. Fox passed the halfway point in eastern Ontario, but on September 1, 1980, chest pains forced him to stop just outside the city of Thunder Bay. It was soon discovered that the cancer had spread to his lungs, and he was unable to continue. By that time Fox had covered 3,339 miles (5,374 km) and had raised some $1.7 million (Canadian). In early 1981 the Marathon of Hope surpassed Fox’s goal of $24 million in donations.

Despite undergoing numerous treatments, Fox died on June 28, 1981. Prior to his death, the government had made him the youngest ever Companion of the Order of Canada, and he was twice named Canadian of the Year. Terry Fox Runs, which are organized by the Terry Fox Foundation, are held annually in cities throughout Canada and other countries.