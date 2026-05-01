Oxford Scientists Unlock ‘Quadsqueezing’, Opening a New Frontier in Quantum Physics

A breakthrough experiment at the University of Oxford is pushing the boundaries of quantum science, with researchers successfully demonstrating “quadsqueezing” for the first time—an advanced quantum interaction long considered out of reach.

Published in Nature Physics, the study introduces a new method to manipulate quantum systems by engineering higher-order interactions in a single trapped ion. While conventional “squeezing” techniques have already improved technologies like gravitational-wave detection, this new fourth-order effect dramatically expands what physicists can observe and control at the quantum level.

At the core of the discovery lies a clever shift in approach. Instead of attempting to directly generate extremely weak higher-order interactions, the Oxford team combined two precisely controlled forces. Individually simple, these forces interact through a quantum principle known as non-commutativity, producing a much stronger and more complex effect when applied together.

The result is a system capable of switching between different levels of quantum squeezing—standard squeezing, trisqueezing, and now quadsqueezing—within the same experimental setup. Remarkably, the newly achieved fourth-order interaction was generated over 100 times faster than traditional methods would allow, overcoming one of the major limitations in the field.

Beyond the technical feat, the implications are substantial. Quantum harmonic oscillators—systems that describe phenomena ranging from light waves to atomic motion—are foundational to emerging technologies such as quantum computing and ultra-sensitive measurement devices. By unlocking new ways to control these systems, researchers are opening the door to more powerful simulations, enhanced sensing capabilities, and new computational architectures.

The team validated their results by reconstructing the quantum states of the trapped ion, revealing distinct signatures associated with each level of squeezing. This confirms not only the existence of quadsqueezing but also the reliability of the method used to produce it.

Work is already underway to extend this technique to more complex, multi-system environments. Because the approach relies on widely available quantum tools, it could quickly be adopted across different platforms, accelerating progress in the global race toward practical quantum technologies.