MU employees diagnosed with COVID-19

Today, University of Missouri officials learned that two employees tested positive for COVID-19. Both employees immediately quarantined themselves and are recovering at home under the care of their physicians.

“We are appreciative that these individuals have taken the proper actions by immediately self-quarantining, following directions from health officials and staying away from others,” UM System President Mun Choi said.

Public health officials have been working with the employees to identify anyone who might have been in contact recently with the individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

Earlier in the week, a UM System presidential directive was issued for all employees to work from home if possible beginning Monday, March 23, and lasting through Sunday, April 12. More information about COVID-19 and university actions can be found on the MU Alert website.

Health officials continue to ask the public to practice social distancing and monitor for any symptoms of the disease, which include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Additionally, individuals who suspect they might have COVID-19 should call their local health care provider or local health department immediately. MU Health Care is offering free video assessments for anyone who suspects they might have the disease.