CVS Covid second booster Vaccine available: Make an appointment

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a second booster for people ages 50 and up four months after their first one. Shortly after, the CDC signed off on the FDA’s action, saying these individuals “may” get a second booster if they want, but it added that people should consult with their doctors to see if the second booster is necessary.

But the agency made the recommendation without consulting with its outside advisers, called the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, who typically hold a public meeting to review the evidence.

Those eligible for a second COVID-19 booster at least four months after their first booster dose include:

People ages 50 years and older

People ages 12 years and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised

People ages 18 years and older who received J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine as both a primary and a booster dose

Among those eligible for a second booster dose, the following people may especially consider getting a second booster dose four months after their first booster dose:

People with underlying medical conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID-19 disease

People living with someone who is immunocompromised, at increased risk for severe disease, or who cannot be vaccinated due to age or contraindication

People at increased risk of exposure to SARS-CoV-2, such as through occupational, institutional, or other activities (e.g., travel or large gatherings)

People who live or work in or near an area where the COVID-19 community level is medium or high or are traveling to such an area

Eligible people who may consider waiting to receive a second booster dose include:

People who have had a SARS-CoV-2 infection within the last 3 months

People who may be hesitant about getting another recommended booster dose in the future, as a booster dose may be more important in the fall and/or if a variant-specific vaccine is needed

