Powerball Numbers for last night drawing: $152 Million Drawing Winning Numbers Revealed

The Powerball lottery jackpot continues its ascent following a staggering $1.73 billion win in California’s October 11 drawing. With the anticipation building, it’s time to check if fortune has smiled upon you. Here are the winning numbers for Wednesday’s draw:

Powerball Winning Numbers (Main Draw):

22-26-39-47-63

Powerball: 12

Power Play: 3X

Double Play Winning Numbers (Additional Draw):

09-26-49-58-61

Powerball: 21

The estimated Powerball jackpot stands at $152 million, with a lump sum payment of approximately $66.8 million before taxes.

The Double Play is a unique feature offering players in specific regions an extra chance to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing. The Double Play drawing follows the regular drawing and presents an opportunity to win a top cash prize of $10 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The Double Play add-on feature is available for purchase in 13 lottery jurisdictions, including Pennsylvania and Michigan.

A mere $2 ticket offers a one in 292.2 million chance of joining the elite ranks of Powerball jackpot champions.

Drawings occur at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, with the ticket purchase deadline set at 9:45 p.m. Don’t miss your chance to claim your piece of this enticing jackpot. Good luck!