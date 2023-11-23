Hulu Black Friday Deals 2023: Unlocking Entertainment Savings

As of November 21, Hulu is bringing back its renowned Black Friday deal, allowing users to subscribe for only $0.99 per month for an entire year, totaling less than $12. This offer, available until November 28, marks a revival of the internet sensation created by the same deal in 2021. Compared to the Black Friday 2022 and National Streaming Day in May 2023, where the rate was $1.99 per month, this year’s deal is even more enticing.

For less than the typical yearly cost of $95.88, subscribers can access thousands of viewing options, including some of the most popular and talked-about titles of the moment. It’s important to note that this deal covers the version of Hulu with ads, which typically costs $7.99 per month. Although it doesn’t include the Hulu with Live TV bundle, the value is exceptional, securing 12 months of Hulu for less than the cost of two months of the regular plan, making it arguably one of the best streaming deals of the year.

This offer is available to new subscribers, as well as returning subscribers who may have previously canceled and have not been subscribed to Hulu in the past month. However, subscribers to Disney+ Basic with ads and Disney bundle are not eligible.

Since its inception in 2007, Hulu has become a streaming service staple. Its extensive library includes popular shows like The Bear, Love Island UK, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Lost, along with a variety of movies such as I, Tonya, Alien, The Menu, Dazed and Confused, and a vast collection of both classic and original holiday options. Hulu continuously adds new content, including episodes from ABC shows like The Golden Bachelor and Abbott Elementary the day after they air, as well as recently released theater movies like A Haunting in Venice. Users can further expand their options with the Starz add-on, available for $0.99 per month for six months.