Thanksgiving Store Hours 2023: What’s Open and What’s Closed?

Thanksgiving is a cherished holiday celebrated with family, gratitude, and, of course, delicious food. For some, it also marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season. As Thanksgiving approaches on Thursday, November 23 this year, shoppers may notice a shift in the usual landscape, with several stores opting to close their doors on this special day. This blog provides a comprehensive guide to which stores will be open or closed on Thanksgiving, ensuring that shoppers are well-informed for their holiday plans.

Store Closures:

In recent years, Thanksgiving Day has seen a change in shopping trends. Unlike the past when stores remained open and shoppers rushed in after finishing their turkey dinners to catch Black Friday sales, this year presents a different scenario. Many major retailers have chosen to close their doors on Thanksgiving, encouraging both shoppers and employees to prioritize time with loved ones.

List of Store Openings and Closures:

Target: Closed All Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. Walmart: Closed Walmart stores will also be closed on Thanksgiving. Costco: Closed All Costco locations will remain closed on Thanksgiving. Dick’s Sporting Goods: Closed Dick’s locations will be closed on November 23 this year. Bass Pro Shop and Cabela’s: Open (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Both Bass Pro Shop and Cabela’s will be open for limited hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Belk: Closed All Belk stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. Macy’s and Nordstrom: Closed Both Macy’s and Nordstrom stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. Store hours may vary by location, so it’s advisable to check with your local store. Home Depot and Lowe’s: Closed Both Home Depot and Lowe’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. TJ Maxx, Marshall’s, and HomeGoods: Closed All three stores will remain closed on Thanksgiving. Big Lots: Open (7 a.m. to 9 p.m.) Big Lots will be open for extended hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving. IKEA: Closed All IKEA stores will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. Victoria’s Secret: Closed Victoria’s Secret stores will also be closed on Thanksgiving. Office Depot, OfficeMax, and Staples: Closed All locations of these office supply stores will be closed on November 23. PetSmart: Closed PetSmart will be closed on Thanksgiving.

As you plan your Thanksgiving festivities, knowing which stores are open or closed can help you make informed decisions about your holiday shopping. Whether you’re looking for last-minute supplies or considering an early start on Black Friday deals, this guide ensures that you navigate Thanksgiving Day with ease and enjoy the holiday to its fullest.