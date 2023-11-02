Mega Millions winning numbers: Did You Hit the $159 Million Jackpot?

In the Mega Millions drawing held on October 31, no one managed to secure the jackpot, causing it to increase to an estimated $181 million. The winning numbers for the draw were 14, 35, 37, 55, and 70, with the Megaball being 15 and a Megaplier of 3X. Although there were no jackpot winners, there were reports of $1 million Megaplier winners.

To play Mega Millions, participants choose six numbers – five white ball numbers from a range of 1 to 70 and one golden Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. Players who prefer not to pick their own numbers can opt for Easy Pick or Quick Pick to have numbers randomly generated for their tickets. Additionally, in certain states, players can add a Megaplier for an extra dollar, potentially increasing non-jackpot winnings by up to five times.

The largest Mega Millions jackpots in history include:

$1.58 billion from a single winning ticket in Florida in August 2023.

$1.537 billion from one winning ticket in South Carolina in October 2018.

$1.348 billion from a single winning ticket in Maine in January 2023.

$1.337 billion from one winning ticket in Illinois in July 2022.

$1.05 billion from one winning ticket in Michigan in January 2021.