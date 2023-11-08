Nashville Predators Squander Lead as Calgary Flames Secure Win

In a game that held promise for the Nashville Predators, they ultimately suffered a disappointing 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames during their ongoing five-game road trip at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Predators had initially taken a 2-0 lead, but their performance fell short as they managed only 20 shots on goal. The team’s overall record now stands at 5-7-0.

Prior to this game, the Predators had secured a convincing 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers, marked by an outstanding performance from Ryan O’Reilly, who recorded a hat trick and contributed an assist. Filip Forsberg also played a key role with a goal and three assists.

The Predators will conclude their road trip with a matchup against the Winnipeg Jets at 7 p.m. on Thursday before returning to Bridgestone Arena for five consecutive home games.

It’s worth noting that the Predators played their second consecutive game without defenseman Ryan McDonagh, whose absence may have impacted their performance in this challenging contest against the Flames.