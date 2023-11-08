Major Fire Devastates Commercial Building in Blainville

A major fire has ravaged a two-story commercial building located at 370 Boulevard de la Seigneurie Ouest in Blainville since 2:50 AM on Wednesday morning. Firefighters from several municipalities, including Sainte-Thérèse, Boisbriand, Saint-Eustache, Mirabel, Terrebonne, and Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, were called in to assist in battling the rapidly spreading flames. This fire has resulted in the closure of exit 25 on Highway 15, as well as access ramps
Hey ISIS, You Suck: Local Muslims Post Anti-ISIS Billboard
A new billboard on Manchester Road in Missouri reads, "HEY ISIS, YOU SUCK!!! From: #ActualMuslims." A group of Muslim-Americans have put up a blunt billboard...