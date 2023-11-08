Major Fire Devastates Commercial Building in Blainville

A major fire has ravaged a two-story commercial building located at 370 Boulevard de la Seigneurie Ouest in Blainville since 2:50 AM on Wednesday morning. Firefighters from several municipalities, including Sainte-Thérèse, Boisbriand, Saint-Eustache, Mirabel, Terrebonne, and Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, were called in to assist in battling the rapidly spreading flames. This fire has resulted in the closure of exit 25 on Highway 15, as well as access ramps