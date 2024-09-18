Katie Price Reveals Results of Latest Facelift, Fans Express Concern

Katie Price has surprised her fans by revealing the results of her latest facelift on Instagram. The former glamour model and reality star traveled to Turkey in August for her sixth facelift, which cost approximately £10,000 and involved a notably painful recovery.

Previously, Katie had been seen with a heavily bandaged face and significant swelling after the surgery. Now that she has fully healed, the final results have left some fans concerned.

The 46-year-old mother of five, who is also dealing with a public issue related to her second bankruptcy, posted photos of herself enjoying a sweet creamy drink, showcasing the outcome of her expensive procedure. Reactions from her followers have been mixed, with comments like, “Oh Katie, you were such a beautiful lady, what have you done,” and, “I feel sad seeing you like this, please get help Kate.”