Discovery of a ‘Third State’ Beyond Life and Death

Scientists have identified a “third state” of cells that exists beyond life and death. Research led by Professor Peter Noble at the University of Washington and Alex Pozhitkov at City of Hope National Medical Center reveals that cells from dead organisms can acquire new functions and capabilities after death. Published in Physiology, the study suggests that these cells can develop into new multicellular forms with functions not present during the organism’s life.

The discovery builds on earlier studies where dead cells, such as skin cells from frogs, adapted and reorganized into multicellular entities known as xenobots. These cells showed new behaviors and functionalities, like movement, which were not predetermined during their life.

The researchers propose that specialized electrical circuits within cells might explain their new functions. These circuits could be responsible for the cells’ ability to communicate and perform new activities post-mortem. The study highlights the potential for redefining our understanding of life and death and suggests further exploration could uncover more about how cells operate in this third state.