Featherweight X1 Nano is Lightest ThinkPad™ Ever 1 Pioneering ThinkPad™ X1 Fold is Now Available to Order

Lenovo™ is very excited to unveil the latest addition to our premium X1 portfolio, ThinkPad™ X1 Nano. The lightest ThinkPad ever at just 1.99 pounds1 (907g) breaks new ground for performance and functionality in an incredibly featherweight package. Lenovo’s first ThinkPad based on Intel® Evo™ platform2 and powered by 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, the X1 Nano delivers supreme speed and intelligence3 while maintaining outstanding battery life4. Stunning visuals are delivered through a narrow bezel 13-inch 2K display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and four speakers and four 360-degree microphones enhance the audio-visual capabilities. For a truly immersive user experience, the X1 Nano supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos®. State of the art connectivity is provided by WiFi 65 and optional 5G6 will deliver higher bandwidth capability and drive new levels of always on always connected efficiency and collaboration in a new hybrid working world.

Lenovo today is also delighted to announce that the world’s first foldable PC7, ThinkPad X1 Fold, is available to order7 and will ship in a few weeks. A pinnacle of engineering innovation, the X1 Fold offers a revolutionary mix of portability and versatility that defines a new computing category enabled by Intel® Core™ processors with Intel® Hybrid Technology and made possible by Intel’s Project Athena innovation program. Blending familiar functionality that we all know from smartphones, tablets and laptops into a single foldable PC device that will forever reshape the way you work, play, create and connect. With optional 5G6, you can trust that your connection speed is more secure and optimized where available and that you are better protected with ThinkShield security features. Find out more how ThinkPad X1 Fold is pioneering a new category: A Game Changing Category

Lightest ThinkPad Ever

At less than one kilogram, ThinkPad X1 Nano is the lightest ever ThinkPad1. It delivers one of the most complete ultralight laptop packages today with supreme performance, displays, sound and security.

Packed with up to 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 processors with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, X1 Nano features the world’s best processors for thin-and-light laptops3, delivering up to 2.7x faster content creation8, more than 20% faster office productivity9 and more than 2x faster gaming plus streaming10 in real-world workflows over competitive products.

Thunderbolt™ 4 offers fast, single cable connection to power, monitors, storage and many other external devices.

X1 Nano is the first ThinkPad to feature an updated suite of AI and biometric ThinkShield security features. These range from new voice recognition and human presence detection that enable zero touch login and device lock when the user walks away to the familiar Match on Chip Fingerprint Reader.

X1 Nano can be preloaded with Windows 10 Pro or Ubuntu® Linux® OS and features optional 5G6 for future-ready connectivity.

A 13-inch Dolby Vision 2K display with a 16:10 aspect ratio offers expansive views and 100% sRGB ensures clarity and color accuracy. Touch display options are also available.

The speaker system includes four speakers with Dolby Atmos support for immersive sound and combined with four 360-degree microphones ensure you are loud and clear during audio and video calls.

Ultra-light, high performance, brilliant displays, awesome audio and future-proof connectivity means the ThinkPad X1 Nano is an ideal laptop for a hybrid working world. The engineering masterpiece that is the X1 Fold however ushers in a whole new computing category and will redefine how we think of and use devices.

A Major Shift in Personal Computing

Five years in the making, the ThinkPad X1 Fold is the first of its kind in a new personal computing category that will push boundaries and redefine how we engage with technology. Carry small, use big. ThinkPad X1 Fold adapts to new remote, office and hybrid working models, enabling trailblazers to embrace ground-breaking innovation that will empower creativity, collaboration and entertainment as it seamlessly transforms to their specific needs.

ThinkPad X1 Fold is now available to order, including optional accessories such as the Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard that can be stored and wirelessly charged inside the system; the Lenovo Mod Pen so users can take notes, annotate or sign legal documents; and the Lenovo Easel Stand for easy portrait or landscape placement on a desk

“We are excited to bring to market not just one, but two incredible devices that are going to reshape users’ experience while working from home, the office and anywhere in between, “said Christian Teismann, President Commercial PC and Smart Devices Business. “Providing users with the pioneering audio/video screen experience, always on 5G connectivity, ultra-light and ultra-mobile products for a new hybrid working world, is something we are proud of.”

“We are building on our history of co-engineering with Lenovo to drive innovation and deliver new PC experiences to market,” said Gregory Bryant, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group. “The ThinkPad X1 Nano and ThinkPad X1 Fold, both made possible by the Project Athena innovation program, exemplify our commitment to PC innovation and delivering the best laptop experiences for getting things done.3”

Control and Configure the Lenovo PC Experience for End Users and IT Admins Alike

All Think branded products are loaded with an enterprise-specific version of Vantage, and this fall it’s receiving an upgrade. Commercial Vantage 1.2 is a client-side application designed for enterprise customers that not only makes it easy for end users to update their hardware settings, but it also offers controls specifically for IT admins charged with managing a fleet of devices for their company. With this version, the install size has been cut in half, and the interface has been simplified to so it’s easier to discover features quickly.

In today’s world increasingly characterized by dispersed and remote workforces, Commercial Vantage supports the user wherever they are by enabling them to customize their battery performance, microphone, display and camera settings for an optimized audio-visual experience. It also provides added safety by detecting untrusted WiFi networks and automating BIOS and firmware updates, ensuring devices are better protected against emerging threats. For end users, system updates are just a click away, without having to involve IT helpdesks. However, this better user experience does not sacrifice IT manageability. With Commercial Vantage, IT admins can maintain control of every Lenovo device in the fleet, deciding when Vantage checks for and installs which updates. Built-in admin controls have been added in this version to allow for remote execution and control of the system update experience to ensure devices are kept up to date despite IT staffs not having access to the physical device.

Pricing and Availability11

ThinkPad X1 Fold with Windows 10 is available to order now and will ship in a few weeks, with prices starting at $2,499.

ThinkPad X1 Nano is expected to be available in 4th quarter 2020. Prices are expected to start from $1,399.