Google celebrates the “Dachshund Bobblehead” with interactive Doodle

Google is respecting the German history of dachshunds and the dashboard bobblehead figures made in their similarity with an intelligent bobblehead Doodle.

The dog doll was first manufactured in Germany in the 1970s. The bobblehead was affectionately known in German as the Wackeldackel or wobbling dachshund in English.

The dachshund bobblehead made a comeback in the late ’90s after being featured in a German advertisement. The toy then sold 500,000 units in eight months.

“Keep an eye out for these four-legged passengers on the road! You never know when you might spot a hot dog in the back of a hot rod,” Google said.