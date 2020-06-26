Veterinary college seeks volunteers for COVID-19 study

The Cornell College of Veterinary Medicine is investigating undiagnosed exposures to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in the local community, along with the duration of immunity to SARS-CoV-2 after exposure.

Human volunteers are being sought to donate a sample of blood and saliva for this research project being led by Bettina Wagner, professor and chair of the Department of Population Medicine and Diagnostic Sciences, and Cassandra Guarino, extension associate in the Serology and Immunology Laboratory of the Animal Health Diagnostic Center.

To participate in this study, complete the consent form and brief survey here. Participants will be scheduled for a brief on-campus visit the week of June 1.

Email the college’s COVID-19 Clinic for more information.