Strange glow may hint at first real glimpse of alternate universe

Have they or haven’t they. While sci-fi fans have always believed that an alternate or parallel universes may actually exist, Ranga-Ram Chary, US Planck Data Center’s project manager in California, thinks he may have actually found proof that at least one lies in the great beyond after discovering a “mysterious glow” by charting the Cosmic Microwave Background (aka the light that was left over from a few hundred thousand years after the Big Bang. According to his findings, the light spots were “4,500 times brighter than they should have been.” As a result he concluded that the glow could actually represent matter from another universe “leaking” or colliding into ours.

“This would validate the hypothesis that our universe is merely “a region within an eternally inflating super-region,” said Chary in an Astrophysical Journal study published in September. Cosmic inflation is the theory that the universe began inflating right after the Big Bang, leading to numerous universes, not just ours.

In the meantime, many of Chary’s fellow cosmotologists remain skeptical, and contend that the glow may not be anything out of the ordinary, just something yet to be understood and explained. Still, the idea has ignited a whole new field for study that is just begging for further exploration. However, it should be pointed out that just last year a research team using the BICEP2 telescope at the South Pole announced another faint signal emitted by spirals of polarized light that first was interpreted to be evidence for the idea of inflation, only to be disproven after further investigations revealed that the signal was actually caused by dust grains within the Milky Way itself.