Study: Broccoli sprouts are great for ulcer relief

Sufferers of peptic ulcers share concerns that drug treatment for their problem could make things even worse due to side effects from drugs. Natural remedies which are safe and effective for ulcer treatment are therefore always preferable. Doctor’s Health Press reported that broccoli sprouts may be exactly what your stomach needs when you have a peptic ulcer.

Peptic ulcers can be a serious problem which can be caused by worry, stress, emotional strain, coffee, smoking, alcohol, aspirin, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. Drugs to treat ulcers such as antibiotics, histamine H2 blockers, Pepto-Bismol, and proton-pump inhibitors may have disturbing side effects.

If you suspect you have an ulcer eating a lot of broccoli may help. Broccoli is high in fiber. Broccoli is also high in a protective compound which is known as glucoraphanin. This chemical converts to sulforaphane in the body and is 20-times more potent in broccoli sprouts than it is in broccoli.

Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) have been found to be a common bacterium which is found in ulcers. In 2009 in a double-blind study broccoli sprouts were observed to decrease the number of H. pylori colonies in the stomachs of humans and mice by as much as 40 percent. The researchers observed that broccoli sprouts decreased gastric inflammation and H. pylori. However the H. pylori and inflammatory pain went back to previous levels two months after the treatment.

There are other good natural treatments for ulcers which includes vitamin A, L-glutamine, zinc, and flavonoids. Some good herbs for ulcers are marshmallow, slippery elm, and aloe vera. An adaptogenic herb such as licorice root, Rhodiola rosea, or Siberian ginseng is also helpful. Dr. David David Williams notes that some other all-natural ulcer remedies include bananas, honey, garlic, and cabbage. It’s therefore very possible to effectively help reduce painful ulcers naturally with the proper diet.