Stan to work with US Department of Energy under Intergovernmental Personnel Agreement (Study)

Cristiana Stan, Associate Professor, Atmospheric, Oceanic and Earth Sciences, received $133,178 as part of an intergovernmental personnel agreement.

Stan will work with the Earth and Environmental System Modeling Team within the Climate and Environmental Sciences Division in the Office of Biological and Environmental Sciences. There, she will provide program expertise in the area of climate and Earth system modeling, with a particular emphasis on development and use of the Energy Exascale Earth System Model (E3SM).

E3SM is a state-of-the-science Earth system model developed to address the challenge of actionable predictions of Earth system variability and change critical to the energy sector.

Funding began in June 2020 and will end in June 2021.

