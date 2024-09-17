Northern Lights May Light Up the UK Tonight: Where and When to See the Spectacle

Forecasters predict a high chance of seeing the Northern Lights across parts of the UK tonight. The Met Office indicates that Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern regions of England and Wales have the best odds for viewing this natural spectacle. There is also a chance the lights could be visible further south.

For optimal viewing, it is recommended to go to locations with minimal light pollution and use a long exposure camera to capture the phenomenon, as they are better suited for detecting the different wavelengths of light. Remote, open areas with a clear view of the northern horizon are ideal.

The best time to view the Northern Lights is after complete darkness sets in, as the lights are harder to see during lighter skies. According to Andrea Bishop from the Met Office, aurora activity is expected to peak tonight due to the anticipated arrival of a coronal mass ejection. However, this period may coincide with daylight hours, so visibility may be limited.

Lingering effects of the aurora are likely to be visible into the night and early morning, particularly in clear skies across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern parts of England and Wales. Despite generally clear skies tonight, some areas, especially in the Northern Isles and western Scotland, may experience cloud cover and rain.

Aurora displays occur when charged particles from the sun collide with gases in Earth’s atmosphere, creating colorful light displays. These displays are most common within the aurora oval, covering latitudes between 60 and 75 degrees. When solar activity is strong, the aurora oval expands, occasionally allowing the Northern Lights to be visible as far south as the UK.