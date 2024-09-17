New Covid Variant XEC Emerges: What to Know About Symptoms and Protection in 2024

The new Covid variant XEC, a combination of the KS.1.1 and KP.3.3 strains, has recently been identified and is beginning to spread globally. First detected in Germany in June, this new strain has now appeared in 13 countries across three continents. Experts suggest that XEC could potentially become the dominant variant as we move into the colder months.

Dr. Eric Topol, Director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in California, has indicated that XEC is “just getting started” and may take several weeks or even months before it establishes a significant presence and starts causing a substantial increase in cases. According to Dr. Topol, while XEC is on track to become the next major variant, it will still take time to reach high levels of transmission.

In the UK, the Health Security Agency has yet to release specific data on the XEC variant. However, the most recent statistics reveal a 4.3% week-on-week increase in Covid cases. In the week ending August 30, there were 102 Covid-related deaths in England, and 1,465 patients were admitted to hospitals due to Covid.

The symptoms associated with the XEC strain are similar to those of previous Covid variants. These include fever, sore throat, cough, loss of smell, loss of appetite, and body aches. As XEC is a sub-family of the Omicron lineage, existing vaccines and booster shots are expected to provide protection against severe illness caused by this new strain.

Dr. Elizabeth Hudson, Regional Chief of Infectious Diseases for Kaiser Permanente Southern California, has stated that health experts will continue to monitor the XEC variant closely in the coming weeks.

To protect oneself from Covid XEC, the same preventive measures applied to earlier variants remain effective. These include frequent hand washing, wearing face masks, and staying up to date with vaccines and booster shots.

This autumn, free booster vaccines will be available for the following groups:

Adults aged 65 years and over

Residents in care homes for older adults

Individuals aged 6 months to 64 years in clinical risk groups

Frontline NHS and social care workers, and those working in care homes for older people

The UK Health Security Agency has announced that NHS England will provide further details on how and when eligible individuals can access the autumn vaccine.