Frenchman claims to have invented a pill that makes flatulence smell like roses

Flatulence is one of the more disagreeable medical conditions, more often than not caused by eating certain foods such as beans or cabbage that are hard to digest, according to Medline Plus. The condition also hits people with lactose intolerance. According to a Tuesday story in the Local, an English language French news site, a French inventor claims to have developed a pill that makes the scent caused by certain foods smell sweet, like roses or chocolate.

65-year-old inventor Christian Poincheval from north-western France claims to have sat down to a disagreeable dinner several years ago which ended filling the room with the stench of flatulence coming from people who had partaken. He noticed that the smell tended to be different depending on what people had for dinner. A vegetarian dinner resulted in a smell like cow patties, for example. Meat resulted in its particular odor.

Poincheval turned this insight into a product line of dietary supplements, created from natural ingredients such as blueberries, fennel, and seaweed. Depending upon the combination of ingredients, taking one of his pills along with dinner can turn one’s gasses into the delightful aroma of roses or chocolate. The French inventor claims that his pills also reduces bloating. That idea would surely be a boon around the holidays, replete as it is with a goodly amount of eating.

The only caveat is that excessive flatulence can be a sign of a medical condition as well as just eating the wrong types of food. If passing gas is also accompanied by such symptoms as stomach pain, rectal pain, heartburn, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, fever, or weight loss, it is best that one see a health care provider. In that case something a little stronger than scented pills will be required.