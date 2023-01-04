City insects proven to be natural garbage disposal

Millipedes, roaches, ants and other insects provide a huge disposal system for food waste that litters the streets of New York City. This is the conclusion of research conducted by Dr. Elsa Youngsteadt of North Carolina Sate University and colleagues that was published in the edition of the journal Global Change Biology. The research in New York and New Jersey is considered to be applicable to any city or town.

The native insects that inhabit the intersection of Broadway and West Street in New York City were found to consume more than 2,100 pounds of food that was tossed on the streets by people every year. Bugs that live on the streets were found to be hungrier and less finicky about their diet than their equivalent species that inhabited parks. The pavement ant (Tetramorium species) was found to be a particularly effective forager for human cast off food.

The research covered the time frame of Hurricane Sandy. The researchers noted that the hurricane had a minimal effect on the dining habits of the insect populace of New York City and New Jersey. Insects were found to be so proficient in the disposal of food waste that the population of rats and mice in New York City was kept under control by insect feeding. The bird population of New York City also lost out on food due to the insects.

The food litter that the insects most commonly consumed was fast food refuse. One might consider legislation that prevented the accumulation of food scraps on the streets of any city but that action might increase the epidemic of obesity in the United States. If one dislikes bugs then they should be grateful that the little buggers are doing the clean up for them because otherwise we would be neck deep in garbage.