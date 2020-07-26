Cosmic proposal: couple’s starry engagement under rare Neowise comet

A breathtaking photo has captured two once-in-a-lifetime experiences: A couple getting engaged under a comet that appears once every 6,800 years.

John Nicoterra proposed to his girlfriend, Erica Pendrak, Saturday night in Utica.

Nicoterra told Pendrak that he wanted to view the rare comet NEOWISE before it disappeared on Thursday. During the viewing, Nicoterra got on one knee and proposed, and a friend of the couple snapped a picture of the special moment, with NEOWISE on full display.

The photo, which has been shared thousands of times on social media, shows the comet between the happy couple. Nicoterra says it even caught the attention of NASA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Researchers say catching a glimpse of NEOWISE is a once-in-a-lifetime event. Once it disappears, it won’t visible on Earth for another 6,800 years.

Take a look at the stunning photos here:

“Our friend Tim offered to take some pictures with the comet in the background,” Pendrak told WPTZ. “I then dropped down on one knee and I asked Erica to marry me in front of Comet NEOWISE,” Nicotera said.

“I went out looking for a comet that night and came home with a fiancé — blew her mind away, she had no clue,” he told local news channel WKTV.