Biology: Six-Year MiSight contact lens research: 23% of eyes showed no additional myopia progression

CooperVision is reporting the latest findings from its landmark MiSight® 1 day clinical study, providing new insights about myopia management and the proven efficacy of the specially designed contact lens. Among many powerful outcomes are that nearly one in four children’s eyes originally fit with MiSight® 1 day remain stable for myopia after six years.[1]

Paul Chamberlain, CooperVision’s Director of Research Programs, will share additional details this evening, Friday, October 9 at 8:45 pm EST, during a paper presentation at the American Academy of Optometry’s virtual annual meeting.

“Evaluating children who were prescribed MiSight® 1 day at the study’s initiation, 23% of eyes after year six displayed a total refractive change of less than -0.25D (spherical equivalent), which could be considered clinically stable,” said Chamberlain.[1] “There is now even more reason to recognize the substantial capability of this unique dual-focus contact lens.”

The newest findings also suggest that while intervention at an early age is optimal with MiSight® 1 day, commencing treatment at an older age could similarly slow the rate of myopia progression.[1] The original control group was refit into the dual-focus lens in year four. Comparing this population to the children fit with MiSight® 1 day at initiation, there have been similar rates of myopia progression and axial length growth in the subsequent three years of assessment.[1]

Six-year results continue to demonstrate excellent safety profile, wearing time, and visual acuity for children in daily disposable contact lenses over 653 wearing years.[1] No other prospective randomized controlled study has offered conclusive data for such a high degree of continued efficacy in myopia management using a soft contact lens over a similar time span.

Myopia–also known as nearsightedness or short-sightedness–is projected to affect the vision and increase risks to ocular health of approximately five billion people by 2050, more than doubling today’s numbers.[2] Myopic progression has been linked to sight-threatening conditions later in life such as cataracts, retinal detachment, glaucoma[3] and myopic maculopathy.[4]

ADDITIONAL COOPERVISION MYOPIA MANAGEMENT RESEARCH AT ACADEMY 2020

Age is further explored in an Academy virtual poster session now underway. Effects of Age on Myopia Progression with Dual-Focus and Single Vision Daily Disposable Contact Lenses (Arumugam et al., 2020) concludes that observed treatment effects in myopia management clinical trials may be dependent on the age of the subjects and study duration. Annual axial elongation rates were slowed by wearing MiSight® 1 day during every year for ages 8-14 and myopia progression significantly slowed for ages 8-13. These results also emphasize the importance of early intervention to slow pathological growth during years of more rapid progression. Early intervention also allows an accumulating management effect over more years, resulting in greater total outcomes.

CooperVision MiSight® 1 day is the first and only soft contact lens the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved* for slowing the progression of myopia in children, who at initiation of treatment are 8-12 years of age.[5] It is the centerpiece of the company’s Brilliant Futures™ Myopia Management Program, in which more than 1,000 U.S. ECPs are now certified. Versions of this comprehensive program are presently being introduced in other countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Spain and Portugal.

Reporting six-year data at Academy 2020 and ongoing research are part of a series of far-reaching initiatives by CooperVision to help educate eye care and healthcare professionals about advances in myopia management, including widespread conference participation, study support, clinical training events and more.

“As far as we have come with myopia management in recent years, there remains much to be done, including deeper partnerships with the optometry, ophthalmology and public health communities,” said James Gardner, Vice President for Global Myopia Management at CooperVision. “We’re a steadfast advocate for evidence-based advancements. I believe the six-year results will further our scientific understanding of myopia progression and increase clinical enthusiasm for proven management options such as MiSight® 1 day.”

* Indications for use: MiSight® 1 day (omafilcon A) soft (hydrophilic) contact lenses for daily wear are indicated for the correction of myopic ametropia and for slowing the progression of myopia in children with non-diseased eyes, who at the initiation of treatment are 8-12 years of age and have a refraction of -0.75 to -4.00 diopters(spherical equivalent) with ? 0.75 diopters of astigmatism. The lens is to be discarded after each removal.

