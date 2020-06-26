16 faculty, staff members receive SUNY Chancellor’s Awards

Sixteen faculty and professional staff members in three state contract colleges at Cornell have been selected for the 2019-20 State University of New York (SUNY) Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence.

The honor recognizes faculty and staff at SUNY colleges who demonstrate a commitment to intellectual vibrancy, advancing the boundaries of knowledge, providing the highest quality of instruction and serving the public good. Awards are granted to faculty and staff in the categories of professional service, faculty service, teaching, librarianship, and scholarship and creative activities.

Honorees in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) are:

Camille Andrews, emerging technologies and user engagement librarian at Mann Library, for her dedication to ensuring students and staff have positive learning experiences at the library;

C. Drew Harvell, professor in the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, for her scholarship and public engagement as a champion for ocean life and sustainable oceans;

professor in the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, for her scholarship and public engagement as a champion for ocean life and sustainable oceans; Bruce Lewenstein, professor in the Department of Communication, and professor and chair in the Department of Science and Technology Studies (in the College of Arts and Sciences), for service to the university in leadership roles and as a teacher, adviser and mentor; and for service to the field of science communication;

Carmen Moraru, professor and chair of the Department of Food Science, for her constantly evolving approach to teaching, and her support and mentorship of graduate and undergraduate students;

Matthew Ryan, associate professor in the Soil and Crop Sciences section of the School of Integrative Plant Science, for teaching emphasizing experiential learning and providing students with a rounded education in sustainable agriculture;

Christie Sayre, formerly a graduate student services specialist in the Department of Natural Resources, received a Classified Service Award for providing personalized support and useful guidance in that role. She is now the research administration coordinator for the Department of Clinical Sciences in the College of Veterinary Medicine; and

Matthieu Stratton, business manager in the Department of Food Science, who was recognized with a Professional Service Award for his dedication to achieving the mission and goals of the department’s operations in Ithaca and Geneva.

“I applaud the outstanding contributions of this year’s recipients, both here on campus and for the broader community, through service and leadership,” said Kathryn J. Boor ’80, the Ronald P. Lynch Dean of CALS. “Their research, teaching and extension activities epitomize the land-grant mission of Cornell and the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences – which is to be fundamentally invested in improving the lives of people, their environments and their communities in New York and around the world.”

In the College of Human Ecology, the honorees are:

Laura Tach, associate professor of policy analysis and management, for her research on the connections between economic insecurity, relationship instability and the well-being of children;

Rhonda Gilmore, senior lecturer in Design + Environmental Analysis, for her outstanding teaching and mentoring;

Kathleen Rasmussen, the Nancy Schlegel Meinig Professor of Maternal and Child Nutrition in the Division of Nutritional Sciences, for service contributions to the college and the university;

Darryl Scott, director of admissions and student and career services, for his commitment to innovation and supporting the college’s students; and

Eric Maroney, graduate field assistant in the Department of Policy Analysis and Management, who received a Classified Service Award for his dedication to serving students and improving the student experience.

“These recipients’ dedication and outstanding contributions are a great source of pride not only for me, but for the whole college community,” said Rachel Dunifon, dean of the College of Human Ecology. “Most importantly, they advance our mission of using research, interdisciplinary perspectives and collaboration to anticipate, analyze and address contemporary societal problems.”

Honorees in the College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM) are:

Arla Hourigan, graduate education manager, who received a Professional Service Award for her dedication in helping graduate students;

David Lin, associate professor of neurobiology in the Department of Biomedical Sciences, who received a Faculty Service Award for his teaching and support for students;

Gen Meredith, associate director of the Master of Public Health program, who was recognized for her dedication to teaching and mentoring M.P.H. students; and

Holger Sondermann, professor of molecular medicine, who was recognized for scholarship and creative activities.

“Congratulations to this year’s honorees, who go above and beyond in their field to make CVM a better community, a place where students are supported in the pursuit of their academic goals and where exceptional research is done,” said Lorin D. Warnick, D.V.M., Ph.D. ’94, the Austin O. Hooey Dean of Veterinary Medicine. “The awards are well-deserved and recognize their hard work and dedication to the missions of Cornell and SUNY.”