Strictly Come Dancing Eliminates Toyah Willcox in Second Dance-Off

In the latest episode of Strictly Come Dancing, singer Toyah Willcox and her professional partner Neil Jones were eliminated after a dance-off on Sunday, October 6. Following a public vote, the pair faced off against football star Paul Merson and Karen Hauer, performing their Movie Week routines once again. The judges—Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke—unanimously decided to save Merson and Hauer, leading to Willcox’s departure.

Willcox, 66, was the second celebrity contestant eliminated this season, following Olympic swimmer Tom Dean’s exit the previous week. Viewers largely supported the judges’ decision, with many expressing their satisfaction on social media. Some, however, lamented Dean’s controversial elimination the week prior, indicating mixed feelings among fans about the outcomes.

Despite the disappointment, Willcox reflected positively on her experience, describing her time on the show as “the best two months of my life.” She praised Jones for his support and dedication, while he reciprocated her enthusiasm, noting her hard work and commitment to learning. The elimination marks a significant moment in the competition as it continues to evolve with viewer involvement and judges’ decisions.