Metropolitan Police Seek Information on Protest Offences in London

The Metropolitan Police have launched an appeal for information regarding individuals suspected of committing offences during recent protests in London, which took place on the anniversary of Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel. The demonstrations included marches condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza and commemorating the victims of last year’s attack.

The police stated that various potential offences have been highlighted on social media, prompting the release of images to help identify those involved. They emphasized the difficulty officers face in monitoring large crowds and encouraged the public to report any incidents they witness in real time.

Seventeen arrests were made during the protests, including two individuals suspected of supporting a proscribed organization and eight for public order offences, four of which were racially aggravated. The Met is also aware of protesters showing support for the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.