Superbugs found stronger than previously thought

Kryptonite may be able to bring down Superman, but scientists have yet to discover its equivalent when it comes to superbugs that are becoming increasing resistant to antibiotic treatments. In fact, studies now show that some such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa (which causes lung infections) are becoming even “fitter,” meaning that they actually survive better in hosts and cause even more deadly infections than thought. In fact, researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston noted they are also better able to kill certain cells within the body that are meant to defend it against bacteria , viruses and parasites.These include T-cells and lymphocytes etc.

In addition, the researchers reported similar findings for two other strains of bacteria: Acinetobacter baumannii, which causes infections in people in hospitals, and Vibrio cholera, which causes cholera.

The findings also “emphasize the necessity to effectively control the emergence of antibiotic-resistant pathogens as well as the development of alternative approaches to prevent and treat infections,” they wrote.

Interestingly enough, Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious-disease specialist and a senior associate at the University of Pittsburgh Center’s Center for Health Security, noted that drug resistant bacteria seemed to have evolved in many circumstances that have nothing to do with the invention of drugs such as penicillin, citing certain strains found in caves that are resistant to many antibiotics, “even though these bacteria have never had contact with humans, or been exposed to antibiotic drugs.” In fact, it is believed that their resistant powers evolved over the millenia as a defense mechanism against other bacteria.