Prescribing Smartwatch App helps the medicine go down

Medical Transcription Billing Corp. (MTBC) has announced the release of its electronic prescribing app for the Apple Watch, one of the first electronic prescribing smartwatch apps available to healthcare providers in the US. The watch app, which extends key components of the company’s prescribing app for iPhone users, known as MTBC iRx, will allow users to view patient refill request alerts and inbound patient communications on the watch and then leverage iRx to authorize refills, write new prescriptions, access patients’ medication histories and clinical support decision tools, and more.

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. Their integrated Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

“Our clients continue to be on the forefront of leveraging technology to streamline care and optimize health outcomes,” states MTBC President Stephen Snyder. “Extending components of our highly-ranked mHealth and web-based ecosystem of applications to smartwatches marks an exciting evolution of our platform and we plan to build on this momentum in the year to come as we continue to extend the reach of our broader platform to smart watches and other wearable technology.

The Apple Watch app is the latest addition to MTBC’s mHealth suite, which includes 7 other apps, including its ICD-10 converter app, which quickly seized and maintained the coveted rank of the most “popular” ICD-10 apps available in the Apple iTunes store.