Study: Repairing stroke-damaged rat brains

By
James M. Patterson
-
0
10
Study: Repairing stroke-damaged rat brains
Study: Repairing stroke-damaged rat brains

Researchers at Lund University in Sweden have succeeded in restoring mobility and sensation of touch in stroke-afflicted rats by reprogramming human skin cells to become nerve cells, which were then transplanted into the rats’ brains. The study has now been published in the research journal PNAS.

“Six months after the transplantation, we could see how the new cells had repaired the damage that a stroke had caused in the rats’ brains,” says Professor Zaal Kokaia, who together with senior professor Olle Lindvall and researcher Sara Palma-Tortosa at the Division of Neurology is behind the study.

Several previous studies from the Lund team and others have shown that it is possible to transplant nerve cells derived from human stem cells or from reprogrammed cells into brains of rats afflicted by stroke. However, it was not known whether the transplanted cells can form connections correctly in the rat brain in a way that restores normal movement and feeling.

READ  Study: Faulty brain plumbing to blame in Alzheimer's, age-related memory loss -- and can be fixed -- (Details)

“We have used tracking techniques, electron microscopy and other methods, such as light to switch off activity in the transplanted cells, as a way to show that they really have connected correctly in the damaged nerve circuits. We have been able to see that the fibres from the transplanted cells have grown to the other side of the brain, the side where we did not transplant any cells, and created connections. No previous study has shown this,” says Zaal Kokaia, who, even though he and colleague Olle Lindvall have studied the brain for several decades, is surprised by the results.

READ  Study: Better bandage promotes powerful healing -- (Details)

“It is remarkable to find that it is actually possible to repair a stroke-damaged brain and recreate nerve connections that have been lost. The study kindles hope that in the future it could be possible to replace dead nerve cells with new healthy nerve cells also in stroke patients, even though there is a long way to go before achieving that,” says Olle Lindvall.

The researchers have used human skin cells that have been reprogrammed in the laboratory to become nerve cells. They were then transplanted into the cerebral cortex of rats, in the part of the brain that is most often damaged after a stroke. Now the researchers will undertake further studies.

READ  Study: Prenatal testosterone linked to long-term effects in females who share womb with male twin -- (Details)

“We want to know more about how the transplanted cells affect the opposite hemisphere of the brain. We also want to take a closer look at how a transplant affects intellectual functions such as memory. In addition, we will study possible side effects. Safety is, of course, extremely important for cell transplantation if it is going to be used clinically in the future,” says Zaal Kokaia.

SHARE
Previous articleTiny Gerbils Visit Tiny gallery With Custom Gerbil Art
James M. Patterson
James M. Patterson
4646 Badger Pond Lane Tampa, FL 33610 727-342-7586 Almost all Tdnews staff, including reporters, can be contacted by e-mail. In most cases the e-mail address follows this formula: first initial + last name + @tunisiesoir.com. For example, Laura F. Nixon is [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.