Report: GSA publishes articles on COVID-19 and aging; plus Spanish translations of infographics

The Gerontological Society of America’s highly cited, peer-reviewed journals are continuing to publish scientific articles on COVID-19, and all are free to access. The following were published between June 7 and July 4; all are free to access:

Clinical Characteristics of Hospitalized Individuals Dying with COVID-19 by Age Group in Italy: Research report in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences by Luigi Palmieri, PhD, Nicola Vanacore, MD, Chiara Donfrancesco, PhD, Cinzia Lo Noce, MSc, Marco Canevelli, MD, Ornella Punzo, MD, Valeria Raparelli, MD, Patrizio Pezzotti, PhD, Flavia Riccardo, MD, Antonio Bella, PhD, Massimo Fabiani, PhD, Fortunato Paolo D’Ancona, MD, Luana Vaianella, MD, Dorina Tiple, MD, Elisa Colaizzo, MD, Katie Palmer, PhD, Giovanni Rezza, MD, Andrea Piccioli, MD, Silvio Brusaferro, MD, and Graziano Onder, MD, PhD

COVID-19 and Crosstalk between the Hallmarks of Aging: Review in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences by Shabnam Salimi, MD, MSc, and John M Hamlyn, PhD

Unequal impact of structural health determinants and comorbidity on COVID-19 severity and lethality in older Mexican adults: Looking beyond chronological aging: Research article in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences by Omar Yaxmehen Bello-Chavolla, MD, PhD, Armando González-Díaz, MSci, Neftali Eduardo Antonio-Villa, MD, Carlos A Fermín-Martínez, MD, Alejandro Márquez-Salinas, MD, Arsenio Vargas-Vázquez, Jessica Paola Bahena-López, MD, Carmen García-Peña, MD, PhD, Carlos A Aguilar-Salinas, MD, PhD, and Luis Miguel Gutiérrez-Robledo, MD, PhD

Up and about: Older adults’ wellbeing during the COVID-19 pandemic in a Swedish longitudinal study: Research report in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences by Marie Kivi, PhD, Isabelle Hansson, PhD, and Pär Bjälkebring, PhD

ApoE e4e4 genotype and mortality with COVID-19 in UK Biobank: Letter to the editor in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences by Chia-Ling Kuo, PhD, Luke C Pilling, PhD, Janice L Atkins, PhD, Jane A H Masoli, MBChB, João Delgado, PhD, George A Kuchel, MD, and David Melzer, MBBCh, PhD

New Spanish Translations of Infographics

* Understanding Ageism and COVID-19 (English, Spanish), which highlights several false narratives about older adults in the pandemic and reframes them in the context of science.

* Aging and Immunity: Why Older Adults Are Highly Susceptible to Diseases Like COVID-19 (English, Spanish), which addresses why older adults are highly susceptible to diseases like COVID-19 and how manufacturers are compressing the timeline to bring a COVID-19 vaccine to market.

* Distancing: Physical Separation Without Social Isolation (English, Spanish), which highlights ways of refraining from physical contact while remotely maintaining (to the extent possible) the social connections that help us thrive and stay healthy.

