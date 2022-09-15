Publix COVID Vaccine Booster Doses Available: Online appointment

Following last week’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approval, Publix Pharmacy is now offering Moderna and Pfizer updated COVID-19 vaccines as booster doses for eligible individuals who have completed their primary vaccine series. Eligibility details are available at cdc.gov/coronavirus. According to the CDC, this updated formula helps to restore waning protection from the original COVID-19 vaccine doses and protects against more transmissible variants.

Interested individuals are encouraged to receive the flu shot at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccination.

Availability

COVID-19 vaccinations are provided at in-store Publix Pharmacy locations. Supplies of the updated booster doses are limited, and brand availability will vary by location. Publix Pharmacy continues to offer initial doses of the original Moderna and Pfizer vaccine formulations, as well as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, to eligible individuals, subject to availability.

Customers may use the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine to see if a nearby Publix Pharmacy offers their preferred COVID-19 vaccine and make an appointment. Customers can also walk into any Publix Pharmacy to ask.

Online appointments

Appointments are encouraged for the most efficient vaccination experience and to ensure the preferred vaccine is available. As supplies of the updated COVID-19 vaccine increase, additional appointments will be made available through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine.

Costs and insurance

COVID-19 vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals, while supplies last, at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.