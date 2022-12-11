Panic disorder linked with interstitial cystitis, research suggests

Research suggests a potential genetic linkage between interstitial cystitis and panic disorder in certain families. In general, there is the possibility of a broad syndrome including bladder problems, chronic headachces/migraines, thyroid disorders and/or mitral valve prolapse. In 19 families with panic disorder, one genetic marker, namely, D13S779 on chromosome 13 was correlated with such a group of symptoms. Indeed, those with interstitial cystitis had a significantly higher lifetime prevalence of panic disorder, even when controlling for age and sex. First-degree relatives of those with interstitial cystitis were likewise more likely to have thyroid disorder, urologic problems, and panic disorder. The correlation between these otherwise disparate disorders suggest the possibility of a genetic linkage:

“The increased frequency of seemingly disparate disorders in patients with IC and their FDRs is consistent with the genetic linkage findings in families with PD. These findings suggest that the bladder problems observed in the linkage study may be IC. The hypothesis that there is a familial, possibly pleiotropic, syndrome that may include IC, PD, thyroid disorders, and other disorders of possible autonomic or neuromuscular control deserves further investigation.”

Another study found a correlation between both panic disorder and depression:

“Depression and panic disorder are significantly more common in men with CP/CPPS and women with IC/PBS than in controls. Gender has no demonstrable effect on these findings. Many urologic pain patients report depressive and anxiety symptoms despite the use of medications to control them, suggesting that these mental health disorders may be more difficult to treat in patients with urologic pain syndromes. CP/CPPS and IC/PBS may be best managed using a multidisciplinary approach, including routine psychological assessment.”