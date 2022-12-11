CVS Omicron-targeting COVID vaccines Booster: Schedule an Appointment

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourages those eligible to receive the new bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 18 years of age and older. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 12 years of age and older.

The BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the omicron variant are currently responsible for the majority of cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and are predicted to continue circulating this fall and winter. The authorized bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are expected to provide better protection against COVID-19 infection caused by the omicron variant.

These vaccines, also referred to as “updated boosters,” contain two messenger RNA (mRNA) components of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, one of the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and the other common between the BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The county will also offer the recently approved Novavax vaccine.

The Novavax vaccine is unlike previously available COVID-19 vaccines as it also provides similar protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death, but using a manufacturing process that is closer to more traditional methods of vaccine manufacturing.

Kids 6 months to 5 years now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine:

The CDC now recommends the COVID-19 vaccine for all children 6 months to 5 years. The FDA authorized both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for this age group.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that is authorized for children from 6 months through 4 years is delivered in three doses. The initial two doses are administered three weeks apart. The third dose is administered at least eight weeks after the second dose.

The Moderna vaccine that is authorized for kids 6 months through 5 years is delivered in two doses, one month apart. A third primary series dose may be administered at least one month after the second dose to immunocompromised individuals.

What can you do to get a booster appointment? You have several options:

1. Book an appointment through your medical provider

2. Go to your county’s vaccination site

3. Book an appointment through CVS website

4. Book an appointment through your local pharmacies