Hamilton Spring COVID booster vaccine available, book an appointment

In alignment with direction from the Ontario Government, effective April 6, 2023, Hamiltonians at high-risk of severe illness from a COVID-19 infection will be eligible and recommended to receive a Spring bivalent booster. The following high-risk community members are eligible, as long as it has been six months since their most recent COVID-19 vaccination or infection:

Individuals aged 65 years and older

Residents of long-term care homes, retirement homes, Elder Care Lodges, and adult residents of other congregate living settings for seniors

Individuals 18 years and older living in congregate care settings for people with complex medical care needs

Pregnant individuals

Individuals aged 55 years and older who identify as First Nations, Inuit or Metis and their non-Indigenous household members aged 55 years and older

Individuals aged 18 years and older with moderately to severely immunocompromising conditions

The bivalent booster targets the original COVID-19 virus and provides better protection against the variants currently circulating. With COVID-19 still present in Hamilton, it is important that high-risk community members get vaccinated to protect themselves from the severe illness the virus can inflict, and reduce the pressure on Hamilton’s healthcare capacity.

Hamilton Public Health Services is recommending all community members five years of age and older stay up to date with vaccination and book an appointment for a bivalent COVID-19 booster at hamilton.ca/GetYourVaccine if they have yet to receive one during the 2022/23 respiratory illness season, or since September 1, 2022.

Appointments can be booked on Hamilton’s booking tool 14 days in advance, with new appointment dates being added daily and clinic listings updated regularly. Hamilton Public Health Services continues to operate two mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics in areas with lower vaccine coverage rates, at convenient locations and times. Residents are also strongly encouraged to check with local pharmacies offering bivalent COVID-19 booster doses.