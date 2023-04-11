Cat music critics make surgery safer for humans

Dr. Miguel Carreira and colleagues with International Cat Care have found that cats respond to different genres of music in definable mental states that are associated with their brain chemistry. The study on cats is hoped to provide a less intensive drug treatment in surgery for animals and humans than is presently practiced.

Dr. Carreira observed different reactions in cats and other animals to different types of music during routine procedures in his veterinary practice. He determined to find what type of music best helped animals to relax during routine treatment. The cats involved in the experiment were regular cats picked at random from Dr. Carreira’s practice.

Each of 12 female pet cats undergoing surgery for neutering was fitted with a set of earphones that fit cats. The researchers played classical, pop, heavy metal music, and silence for two minutes prior to the commencement of surgery and during the surgery. The effect of the music was assessed during the surgeries by checking the animal’s respiratory rate and pupil diameter.

Cats were more relaxed undergoing surgery after listening to classical music. AC/DC produced a more stressful response. Pop music produced some relaxation but not to the same extent as classical music. The researchers plan to continue the examination of the effect of music on animals that undergo surgery in hopes of using fewer anesthetics and producing a safer operating technique. The results are expected to be transferable to people.