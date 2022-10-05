Early psychosis is associated with childhood trauma

More than three-quarters of patients diagnosed with early psychosis reported that they have experienced childhood trauma in a study by researchers at the University of Queensland, Australia. The trauma that was studied was either one type or a combination of physical neglect, or emotional, physical, or sexual abuse.

Psychosis is a mental disorder with symptoms such as hallucinations and delusions that demonstrate the patient has lost touch with reality. Psychosis may be triggered by drugs, alcohol, or a complex combination of social, biological, and environmental factors. The disorder may also be a symptom of a serious mental illness such as schizophrenia.

“People with early psychosis who experienced trauma during childhood faced higher levels of depression, anxiety and stress,” said Michael Duhig, a psychologist at the UQ Centre for Clinical Research and Queensland Centre for Mental Health Research.

“Interestingly, exposure to childhood trauma was found to have no impact on an individual’s day-to-day functioning at work or socially,” said Duhig. “This may be due to appropriate support being provided to individuals from outpatient services.”

The researchers collected data from 106 outpatients who attended four early-psychosis services in South-East Queensland. They say that the high rates have important implications for clinicians who are working with patients who have experienced early psychosis and that they should make the treatment of psychological distress a priority rather than only focusing on managing psychotic symptoms.

Duhig says that the study’s findings highlight the need for medical practitioners to ask patients with early psychosis during clinical assessments if they have been exposed to childhood trauma. Clinicians need to take the life experiences of patients with early psychosis into account to ensure that they receive holistic treatment and have the best chance for a full recovery. Some patients may require specific care for trauma..