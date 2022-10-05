Quadruplets expected for 65 year old mother

Annegret Raunigk, the 65-year-old German lady with 13 kids who’s five months pregnant with quadruplets, said in a TV meeting Monday that she’s “solid and fit” and hopes to raise her infants to adulthood — when she’d be in her 80s. Raunigk, a Russian and English grade school teacher from the Spandau ward of Berlin, recognizes in the meeting on RTL TV’s “Additional” — which is tailing her surprising pregnancy week by week — that the system by which she was embedded with four fetuses is illicit in Germany, which permits it just for ladies under 40. That is the reason she headed out to Ukraine to have it done, she says.

The four children are expected in August — without a moment to spare for Raunigk’s retirement from the educational system. Raunigk first made news in 2005, when she conceived an offspring at age 55 to her 13th tyke, a little girl named Lelia. She told RTL that she looked for the new pregnancy on the grounds that the greater part of Lelia’s kin are grown-ups and Lelia needed siblings and sisters closer to her own particular age.

In the “Additional” section that publicized Monday night, Lelia is available for a restorative examination of her mom and seems stunned when she hears the gynecologist allude to Raunigk’s “great danger pregnancy” — which he says could end severely for her mother. The gynecologist, Dr. Kai Hertwig, tells RTL: “We have almost no involvement with a pregnant lady of this age, however presently the pregnancy is going extremely well.”

Indeed, even the program’s host appears to be incredulous, saying on cam: “I think about how she can address the issues of her pre-adult youngsters” — particularly since the kids’ sperm benefactor father isn’t known and since Raunigk would be well more than 80 when they achieve adulthood. Be that as it may Raunigk says: “I’m not perplexed. I simply accept that I will stay fit and healthy.