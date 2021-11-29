CVS covid booster vaccine to all adults: Schedule an appointment online

CVS Pharmacies will be offering Covid-19 booster shots for anyone over 18 years of age or older.

This comes one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded the recommendation for booster shots to all adults 18 years and older.

CVS Pharmacy said it will offer Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 booster doses at its nearly 10,000 locations nationwide.

People who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should wait six months after receiving their second dose to get a booster.

People who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should wait two months before getting a booster.

The CDC said people can mix-and-match their vaccines, and they don’t need their booster shot to be the same brand as their initial dose(s).

The following is attributable to Dr. Walensky:

“After critical scientific evaluation, today’s unanimous decision carefully considered the current state of the pandemic, the latest vaccine effectiveness data over time, and review of safety data from people who have already received a COVID-19 primary vaccine series and booster. Booster shots have demonstrated the ability to safely increase people’s protection against infection and severe outcomes and are an important public health tool to strengthen our defenses against the virus as we enter the winter holidays. Based on the compelling evidence, all adults over 18 should now have equitable access to a COVID-19 booster dose.”

Individuals can look at CVS.com or go to the CVS App to schedule an appointment, or call their local CVS.