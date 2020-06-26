A Golden Age for Flinders University – News (Study)

Flinders University is celebrating its 54rd year by climbing to 38th in the world in this year’s Times Higher Education Golden Age rankings.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Colin Stirling says a strong rise of seven places confirms Flinders University’s reputation for outstanding teaching and learning and world-class research.

“Now more than ever, we need strong universities that are committed to preparing our students for the future and to delivering high impact research outcomes,” says Professor Stirling.

The universities in the Golden Age ranking were all established between 1945 and 1967 during what was known as the ‘golden age’ of investment in the importance of higher education and research.

“It is important to reflect on the vision of Governments around the world who, in the aftermath of World War II, invested in the future of their young people through education,” Professor Stirling says.

“Generations of Australians have benefitted from the transformative power of education, and it has never been more important that we continue to invest in future generations through well run and well-resourced universities.

“We live in challenging times as we face a global pandemic. Researchers at Flinders, and at universities across the world, have risen to the challenge and are delivering important ammunition in the fight against Coronavirus. It is important to maintain our country’s research base so that it is primed with experts who are ready, willing and able to rise to the biggest challenges we may face, today or in the future.”