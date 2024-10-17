Online Backlash for Maya Henry Following the Death of Liam Payne

Maya Henry, the ex-fiancée of the late One Direction star Liam Payne, is facing severe online abuse after Payne, 31, was found dead at the CasaSur hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He reportedly died from injuries sustained in a fall from the hotel’s third floor. Fans gathered outside the hotel to mourn, while police investigated the incident.

Maya had recently initiated legal action against Payne, accusing him of harassing her through various iCloud accounts. Following her claims, she has been subjected to a wave of criticism on social media, with some users unjustly blaming her for his death.

In recent TikTok videos, Maya spoke about her struggles with Payne’s alleged harassment since their breakup, stating he would frequently contact her from different numbers. She described his behavior as disturbing and manipulative, revealing that he often played on her emotions by expressing distress about his well-being.

While Maya was promoting her debut novel, “Looking Forward,” she also discussed Liam’s battles with addiction and claimed he was exploiting his fanbase’s loyalty. Amid the backlash, a source close to her noted that she was in shock upon hearing the news of his death.

Liam had been in Argentina with his current girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, and was reportedly planning to attend a concert by former bandmate Niall Horan. The circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation, with reports indicating he may have been under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time.