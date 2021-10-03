How to keep your toddler safe in 3-feet of snow may seem fairly easy until you consider the snow is deeper than your child is tall. Playing in the snow may seem irresistible, but if the snow is not solid enough and you set your child down, you could find them under the snow before you can blink an eye.

If you do have to be out in the snow, it’s very important to keep them warm. Toddlers don’t always cry or make any gestures that they are very, very cold so it is very important to take extra precautions to keep them warm and dry. Wet feet can lead to frost-bite, and that goes for the fingers too. Double up on gloves and socks and consider putting plastic bags over your child’s socks before putting on tennis shoes. If you have snow boots that are waterproof, by all means use them.

Let’s face it, 3-feet of snow usually comes down in white-out conditions and this poses another problem for parents of toddlers. If you can’t see your hand in front of your face, you absolutely don’t want to lose track of your child in these conditions.

Never leave your toddler under the supervision of a sibling or young person for even a moment in this kind of weather. They have their own excitement about the weather and may not pay close enough attention to the toddler. It just isn’t worth the consequences.

Be sure to stay hydrated. Your child can and will get dehydrated maybe even faster than you the parent. So, be sure to get them hydrated and change diapers or use the ‘potty’ before venturing out. If it is not an emergency, it is not advisable to be out with small children in inclement weather at all.

Strollers can pose other safety issues in blizzard weather, and in deep snow they can become more of a detriment than a help. If you find yourself out and about with a stroller, be sure to cover the child inside to protect them from the piercing snow. You could find the stroller or buggy slipping out of your control on ice, so weigh the risk before getting into a bad situation. If you find yourself stuck in the snow, by all means leave the buggy and take your child to safety. Strollers and buggies are replaceable, but your child is not.

Always have your phone with you and tell someone you are going out. A back pack with essentials is vital, and water is probably your number one essential. A few snacks are always a win, and you should go for a balance of salty and sweet.

When it snows, life has to go on, but when it blizzards, just take a holiday is the best advice. Play after the worst is over and always be mindful of the worst that could happen when enjoying snowy weather with your toddler. Stay close to home, and take breaks often. Small children cannot tolerate long bouts of the cold when they are not used to it. So, play it safe and make memories worth remembering for a lifetime.