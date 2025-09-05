Listeria Fear Sparks Recall of Endico Frozen Vegetables Across Seven States

In grocery freezers from New York to Florida, bags of frozen peas, carrots, and mixed vegetables are being pulled from the shelves after federal regulators flagged a serious health risk.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed that Endico Potatoes Inc. has launched an active recall of its 2.5-pound frozen vegetable bags. The concern? Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can lurk unnoticed in foods and cause severe illness.

What’s Being Recalled

Two specific products are affected:

Peas and Carrots (Lot 110625, production date June 11, 2025, use-by June 10, 2027)

Mixed Vegetables (Lot 170625, production date June 17, 2025, use-by June 16, 2027)

Both come in clear plastic bags with the familiar green and red Endico label. The items were distributed to New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Maryland, Washington D.C., and Florida between July 18 and August 4.

How the Problem Was Discovered

The recall wasn’t triggered by consumer complaints but by routine testing in Pennsylvania, which detected the bacteria. While no illnesses have been reported so far, officials stressed that the risk is real. Listeria infections can be especially dangerous for pregnant people, infants, the elderly, and anyone with a weakened immune system.

What Consumers Should Watch For

Symptoms of listeriosis often mimic the flu—fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea—but in severe cases, the infection can spread beyond the digestive system and become life-threatening. Health authorities urge anyone experiencing these symptoms after eating the recalled vegetables to seek medical attention immediately.

What to Do If You Bought Them

Endico is asking customers to stop using the products immediately. Shoppers can return the recalled bags to the store where they were purchased for a full refund. The company has also set up a customer support line at 1-800-431-1398 for further questions.

The Bigger Picture

Food recalls linked to Listeria aren’t uncommon. The bacteria thrives in cold environments, making frozen and refrigerated products particularly vulnerable. Public health experts note that while such recalls can be disruptive, they are a sign that safety monitoring systems are working as intended, catching potential dangers before they spread.

For now, consumers are urged to check their freezers carefully. A forgotten bag of frozen vegetables may look harmless—but in this case, it could be hiding more than just dinner.