Farage’s GB News Pay Structure Raises Fresh Questions on Tax and Transparency

When Nigel Farage steps in front of the cameras at GB News, the pay doesn’t land directly in his pocket. Instead, it flows into a company he controls, a structure that has stirred debate over how public figures manage their earnings.

According to reports, the Reform UK leader channels payments for his prime-time appearances through Thorn in the Side Ltd, a private firm of which he is both director and sole shareholder. The setup means profits are taxed at the 25% corporation rate, rather than the 40% top income tax rate, and also allows for some expenses to be offset.

A Lucrative Arrangement

The company’s latest filings show £1.7 million in cash reserves, a jump of more than £1 million in just twelve months. Since the general election, Farage has earned over £400,000 from GB News, with appearances said to be valued at more than £2,000 per hour.

A spokesman defended the structure, stressing that Thorn in the Side has operated for 15 years, engages several contractors, and is a “properly functioning company.”

A Familiar Controversy

The revelation touches on a wider issue in Britain’s broadcasting and political spheres. Personal service companies—often used by TV personalities—have long drawn scrutiny from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC). The tax authority has previously challenged presenters such as Gary Lineker and Adrian Chiles, arguing that their work should have been treated as direct employment rather than company income.

For Farage, the story carries an added sting. He has in the past denounced tax avoidance as a “common enemy” and once faced backlash for setting up a trust in an offshore haven, later describing the move as “a mistake.” While he maintains that most legal tax arrangements are acceptable, critics point to an apparent contradiction between his rhetoric and his financial practices.

Political Timing

The disclosure arrives just as Reform UK heads into its annual conference in Birmingham. Farage used the gathering to rally supporters, suggesting a general election could be called as soon as 2027, and trumpeted the defection of former Conservative minister Nadine Dorries, who declared that “the Tory party is dead.”

The Bigger Picture

While the use of personal service companies is not illegal, the optics matter. For a politician who built his career railing against elites and calling out unfair practices, the spotlight on his finances underscores a recurring question: where does smart financial planning end and political hypocrisy begin?