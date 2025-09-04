2 United Airlines Planes Collide at San Francisco Airport

Passengers at San Francisco International Airport got more than they bargained for Monday night when a routine pushback turned into an unexpected collision. Witnesses described a sudden jolt that “felt like an earthquake” as one United Airlines plane struck another parked aircraft’s tail.

The incident occurred around 9:10 p.m. when a Denver-bound plane was moving away from its gate and inadvertently hit the rear of a Boston-bound aircraft that was still boarding passengers. Though startling, the impact caused only minor damage to the parked plane’s tail, and no injuries were reported.

Flight expert Max Trescott likened the sensation to an earthquake, noting that passengers are generally accustomed to calm moments at the gate. “It’s unusual, unsettling, and definitely grabs your attention,” he said. Photos of the damaged plane show a visibly crumpled rear section, highlighting the force of the contact.

The area where the collision occurred lies outside the direct supervision of air traffic controllers, adding a layer of complexity to the investigation now underway by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). United Airlines confirmed that replacement aircraft were arranged promptly to ensure travelers reached their destinations without further disruption.

While collisions on the ground are rare, aviation experts emphasize the importance of strict pushback procedures and ground crew coordination. Monday’s incident serves as a reminder that even routine operations carry unexpected risks—and that safety protocols remain essential to keep airport ramps secure.